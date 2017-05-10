5th Circuit pushes back persuader rule appeal, one last time

A federal appeals court on Wednesday gave the U.S. Department of Labor and its new secretary a few more weeks to decide whether to seek the revival of a rule requiring greater disclosure by employers and their lawyers in responding to union campaigns, but said "no further extensions will be granted."

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a brief order set a June 16 deadline for the Labor Department to file a brief in its challenge to a Texas judge's 2016 ruling that said the so-called persuader rule violated federal labor law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r3iF0H