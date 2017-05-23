FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labor Department moves to wipe out 'persuader' rule
May 23, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 3 months ago

Labor Department moves to wipe out 'persuader' rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Labor has moved to rescind a controversial rule requiring greater disclosure by employers and their lawyers in responding to union campaigns, making it likely that the agency will drop its bid to revive the rule in court after a federal judge struck it down.

The department on Monday filed a proposal to formally revoke the so-called persuader rule, which was adopted under former President Barack Obama but never took effect because a federal judge in Texas last year said it violated federal labor law after the National Federation of Independent Business and other business groups sued.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qe7u4r

