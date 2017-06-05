DOL asks 5th Circuit to pause 'persuader rule' appeal

The U.S. Department of Labor has asked a federal appeals court to further delay the department's bid to revive a rule challenged by business groups that requires employers to report when they seek assistance from consultants and lawyers in countering union campaigns.

The department on Friday told the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that it had begun the process of rescinding the so-called persuader rule, so the court should pause its review for six months or until 30 days after a new rule is issued, whichever is sooner.

