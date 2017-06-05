FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
DOL asks 5th Circuit to pause 'persuader rule' appeal
June 5, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 2 months ago

DOL asks 5th Circuit to pause 'persuader rule' appeal

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Labor has asked a federal appeals court to further delay the department's bid to revive a rule challenged by business groups that requires employers to report when they seek assistance from consultants and lawyers in countering union campaigns.

The department on Friday told the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that it had begun the process of rescinding the so-called persuader rule, so the court should pause its review for six months or until 30 days after a new rule is issued, whichever is sooner.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sKL4sb

