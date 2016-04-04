FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Law firms mount challenge to DOL union persuader rule
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 4, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Law firms mount challenge to DOL union persuader rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Department of Labor’s new rule requiring disclosure whenever employers seek outside advice on responding to union campaigns was beyond the agency’s authority and may require lawyers to violate ethics rules, a group of management-side law firms said in a new lawsuit.

Worklaw Network, a Denver-based association of law firms that exclusively represent management in labor and employment matters, and 11 of its member firms filed the lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota. It came one day after the National Association of Manufacturers and other business groups filed a similar challenge in federal court in Arkansas.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1W4Zyhr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.