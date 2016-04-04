Law firms mount challenge to DOL union persuader rule

The Department of Labor’s new rule requiring disclosure whenever employers seek outside advice on responding to union campaigns was beyond the agency’s authority and may require lawyers to violate ethics rules, a group of management-side law firms said in a new lawsuit.

Worklaw Network, a Denver-based association of law firms that exclusively represent management in labor and employment matters, and 11 of its member firms filed the lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota. It came one day after the National Association of Manufacturers and other business groups filed a similar challenge in federal court in Arkansas.

