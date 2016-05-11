FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AGs say 'persuader' rule violates states' right to regulate legal profession
May 11, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

AGs say 'persuader' rule violates states' right to regulate legal profession

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Officials from 10 states on Tuesday said a new U.S. Department of Labor rule requiring employers to disclose when they seek legal advice on responding to union campaigns infringes on the right of states to regulate the legal profession.

The attorneys general of Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin and seven other states urged a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas to allow them to intervene in a lawsuit filed last month by business groups challenging the so-called persuader rule.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TQgFBq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
