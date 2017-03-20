FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Labor Department appeals fee award in persuader rule challenge
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 20, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 5 months ago

Labor Department appeals fee award in persuader rule challenge

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Labor is appealing a federal judge's decision awarding about $330,000 in legal fees to business groups that successfully challenged an Obama administration rule that would require greater disclosure from employers and their lawyers about their response to union campaigns.

The department filed a notice of appeal in federal court in Lubbock, Texas on Friday. U.S. District Judge Sam Cummings had said in January that the agency's defense of the so-called persuader rule was unjustified, entitling three small groups to the fees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nEjXkk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.