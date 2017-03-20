Labor Department appeals fee award in persuader rule challenge

The U.S. Department of Labor is appealing a federal judge's decision awarding about $330,000 in legal fees to business groups that successfully challenged an Obama administration rule that would require greater disclosure from employers and their lawyers about their response to union campaigns.

The department filed a notice of appeal in federal court in Lubbock, Texas on Friday. U.S. District Judge Sam Cummings had said in January that the agency's defense of the so-called persuader rule was unjustified, entitling three small groups to the fees.

