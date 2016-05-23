FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
States can join challenge to union 'persuader' rule - judge
#Westlaw News
May 23, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

States can join challenge to union 'persuader' rule - judge

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge has ruled that Texas and nine other states can join a lawsuit seeking to overturn a new U.S. Department of Labor rule requiring employers to disclose whenever they seek advice on responding to union campaigns, which the states say infringes on their right to regulate the legal profession.

U.S. District Judge Sam Cummings in Lubbock, Texas on Thursday granted a motion to intervene filed May 10 by the attorneys general of the states, which also include Michigan and Wisconsin, after they said the business groups that filed the lawsuit could not adequately represent their interests.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XOqGSY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
