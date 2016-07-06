FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit revives postal worker's ADA claims against union
July 6, 2016

9th Circuit revives postal worker's ADA claims against union

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a former postal worker's disability discrimination lawsuit against her union, ruling for the first time that bias claims against unions do not require proof that they violated their duty to represent workers.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal court in Nevada erred in dismissing Rosemary Garity's 2011 discrimination lawsuit against the American Postal Workers Union because she had lost a separate case claiming the union failed to represent her by dismissing grievances she filed with shop stewards.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29qix3y

