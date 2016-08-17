Whistleblower claim not preempted by labor laws - N.J. high court

The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday revived a whistleblower lawsuit by a unionized utility worker who claims he was fired for complaining about unpaid wages, finding the case was not preempted by federal labor laws even though it touched on the terms of a collective bargaining agreement.

A six-member court panel unanimously rejected claims by Elk Pipeline Inc that Salvatore Puglia's 2011 lawsuit was preempted by the National Labor Relations Act and the federal Labor Management Relations Act because the case required the court to analyze seniority rules in a bargaining pact.

