1st Circuit reverses NLRB, backs hospital's non-union hiring rule

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that a Massachusetts hospital network's policy giving hiring preferences to non-union employees did not discriminate against their unionized coworkers, reversing the National Labor Relations Board.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Friday said Southcoast Hospitals Group Inc's policy was valid because under a collective bargaining agreement, union employees were considered exclusively for other jobs.

