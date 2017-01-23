FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1st Circuit reverses NLRB, backs hospital's non-union hiring rule
January 23, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 7 months ago

1st Circuit reverses NLRB, backs hospital's non-union hiring rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that a Massachusetts hospital network's policy giving hiring preferences to non-union employees did not discriminate against their unionized coworkers, reversing the National Labor Relations Board.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Friday said Southcoast Hospitals Group Inc's policy was valid because under a collective bargaining agreement, union employees were considered exclusively for other jobs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jV9Fdl

