Case to Watch: NLRB mulls workers' rights to make racist comments while picketing

The National Labor Relations Board is considering for the first time whether to follow its precedent barring employers from firing workers who make racist comments while picketing unless they also make threats, which business-backed groups say forces companies to choose between complying with anti-discrimination laws or labor statutes.

Ohio-based manufacturer Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has asked the board to overturn an administrative law judge’s June decision that said it violated the National Labor Relations Act by firing a picketing white worker, Anthony Runion, for making references to “fried chicken and watermelon” as a group of mostly black replacement workers crossed the picket line.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1lJtRfa