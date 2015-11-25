FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Case to Watch: NLRB mulls workers' rights to make racist comments while picketing
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 25, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Case to Watch: NLRB mulls workers' rights to make racist comments while picketing

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board is considering for the first time whether to follow its precedent barring employers from firing workers who make racist comments while picketing unless they also make threats, which business-backed groups say forces companies to choose between complying with anti-discrimination laws or labor statutes.

Ohio-based manufacturer Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has asked the board to overturn an administrative law judge’s June decision that said it violated the National Labor Relations Act by firing a picketing white worker, Anthony Runion, for making references to “fried chicken and watermelon” as a group of mostly black replacement workers crossed the picket line.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1lJtRfa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.