7th Circuit revives row over union's inflatable rat, cat

A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a construction union's First Amendment challenge to a Wisconsin town law that was used to force protesting workers to dismantle their large inflatable rat.

A three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the lower court that dismissed General Laborers' Local Union No. 330's 2014 lawsuit against Grand Chute, Wisconsin, failed to consider whether the case was moot, since the construction project that led to the protest had long since ended.

