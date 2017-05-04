Seattle appeals ruling that blocked Uber, Lyft unionization law

The city of Seattle has appealed a federal judge's ruling that has temporarily blocked its law to allow drivers for ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft to form unions, which is the first local law of its kind in the country.

The city's lawyers on Wednesday filed a notice of appeal in federal court in Seattle saying they would ask the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to decide whether the U.S. Chamber of Commerce had shown the ride-hailing companies it represents faced irreparable harm if the law continued to be in effect.

