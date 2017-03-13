Uber, Lyft drivers challenge Seattle unionization law

A Seattle law that made the city the first to allow drivers for ride-hailing services including Uber and Lyft to unionize is being challenged by a group of drivers who say it violates their right to refrain from union representation.

The 11 drivers, represented by the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, said in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Seattle on Friday that the city's law violates their rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution by forcing them to join a union in order to work, and is preempted by the National Labor Relations Act.

