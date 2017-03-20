FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge puts brakes on Uber lawsuit challenging Seattle law
March 20, 2017

Judge puts brakes on Uber lawsuit challenging Seattle law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Washington state judge has rejected Uber Technologies Inc's bid to strike down a unique Seattle law allowing the ride-hailing company's drivers to unionize, but the city still faces two challenges in federal court.

Washington Superior Court Judge Beth Andrus on Friday dismissed Uber's claims that the law created an arbitrary cutoff allowing only some drivers to be represented by labor groups and failed to address key collective bargaining issues.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nfPaJD

