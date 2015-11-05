FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NLRB to weigh its reach over nonteaching staff at religious schools
November 5, 2015 / 11:03 PM / in 2 years

NLRB to weigh its reach over nonteaching staff at religious schools

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has agreed to review a decision allowing housekeepers at a Catholic university to unionize, saying it was considering whether to apply a recent ruling that gave it jurisdiction over teachers at religious schools to secular, nonteaching staff.

The three-member board panel in a brief order on Tuesday granted a petition by Saint Xavier University in Chicago to challenge a regional director’s June decision that applied the NLRB’s controversial 2014 ruling in Pacific Lutheran University, which allowed teachers at a religious school to form a union.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PdG4Fg

