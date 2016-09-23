Tequila ad didn't violate U.S. soccer players' CBA - 7th Circuit

The U.S. Soccer Federation has scored a goal against the union representing the men's national team, with a federal appeals court finding players did not need to give permission for their photos to be used in a tequila advertisement.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday vacated an arbitrator's decision that said the federation, represented by Latham & Watkins, violated its bargaining agreement with the U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association in 2013 by allowing the images of eight players to be used on a poster by tequila company El Jimador.

