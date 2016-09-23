FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tequila ad didn't violate U.S. soccer players' CBA - 7th Circuit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 23, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

Tequila ad didn't violate U.S. soccer players' CBA - 7th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Soccer Federation has scored a goal against the union representing the men's national team, with a federal appeals court finding players did not need to give permission for their photos to be used in a tequila advertisement.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday vacated an arbitrator's decision that said the federation, represented by Latham & Watkins, violated its bargaining agreement with the U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association in 2013 by allowing the images of eight players to be used on a poster by tequila company El Jimador.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2do2rsG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.