NLRB says ruling on acting GC's tenure didn't impact hospital's case
December 18, 2015 / 2:13 AM / 2 years ago

NLRB says ruling on acting GC's tenure didn't impact hospital's case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Dec 17 -

A U.S. appeals court ruling that said part of the tenure of the National Labor Relations Board’s former acting general counsel was invalid does not undermine a case his office filed against a Minnesota hospital, the board said on Wednesday.

A three-member NLRB panel rejected claims by St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Minneapolis that the August ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals in SW General Inc v. NLRB meant the general counsel’s office temporarily had no authority to issue unfair labor practice complaints. It appeared to be the first time the board addressed the issue, although administrative judges have rejected similar arguments.

