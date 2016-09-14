Striking worker's 'blockade' not protected by labor law - D.C. Circuit

A telecommunications company properly fired a striking worker who created a "rolling blockade" of a company truck on a busy highway, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday reversing the National Labor Relations Board.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the board in 2014 erred in finding that Illinois-based Consolidated Communications Inc, represented by Hunton & Williams, violated the National Labor Relations Act by firing Patricia Hudson because her misconduct did not incite violence.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cMQRGI