NLRB says worker retention laws don't upset successor liability

(Reuters) - Companies that purchase the assets of other businesses can be required to bargain with workers’ unions even before retention periods required by state and local laws expire, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled in a case of first impression.

The board, in a 2-1 decision published Thursday, said GVS Properties LLC violated the National Labor Relations Act when it refused to recognize the union that represented some of the employees at Manhattan buildings it purchased in 2012.

