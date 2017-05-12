FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NLRB says school bus company is successor, must bargain with Teamsters
May 12, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 3 months ago

NLRB says school bus company is successor, must bargain with Teamsters

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board in a divided decision has ruled that a New York school bus operator that took over another company’s routes was its successor and must bargain with the union that represented its drivers and monitors.

The board’s ruling on Thursday that Allways East Transportation Inc, represented by Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete, had a “continuity of operations” with Durham School Services spurred a dissent by NLRB Chair Philip Miscimarra, who said the companies were “substantially dissimilar” because Allways had altered working conditions and bus routes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pGK0DO

