Factory supervisors' anti-union leafleting was legal - 4th Circuit

(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board has improperly broadened the standard for determining when employers have engaged in unlawful surveillance of union activities, a U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday in reversing a board ruling involving a South Carolina factory.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the board erred in finding that supervisors at tape manufacturer Intertape Polymer Corp violated the National Labor Relations Act in the days prior to a 2012 union election by passing out anti-union flyers at the same time and in the same place as employees handing out pro-union literature.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UzRMNG