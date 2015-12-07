FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California teachers' union urges dismissal of challenge to dues law
December 7, 2015

California teachers' union urges dismissal of challenge to dues law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The First Amendment rights of California teachers are not violated when they have to choose between joining a union and funding its political activities or opting out and losing benefits, the state’s largest teachers’ union told a U.S. judge.

The California Teachers Association and several of its national and local affiliates on Friday filed a motion to dismiss an amended complaint by three teachers, represented by Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, filed after a federal judge in Los Angeles in September rejected the claims they made in their initial lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1lp7U5t

