California teachers' union urges dismissal of challenge to dues law

The First Amendment rights of California teachers are not violated when they have to choose between joining a union and funding its political activities or opting out and losing benefits, the state’s largest teachers’ union told a U.S. judge.

The California Teachers Association and several of its national and local affiliates on Friday filed a motion to dismiss an amended complaint by three teachers, represented by Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, filed after a federal judge in Los Angeles in September rejected the claims they made in their initial lawsuit.

