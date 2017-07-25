5th Circuit says T-Mobile's 'positive work environment' rule, others valid

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said it was unreasonable for the National Labor Relations Board to strike down workplace policies adopted by T-Mobile USA Inc, including a requirement that employees maintain a "positive work environment."

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the rules the board found unlawful were "common sense civility guidelines" that no reasonable employee would believe affected their rights to advocate for better working conditions. T-Mobile is represented by Proskauer Rose.

