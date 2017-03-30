5th Circuit to review T-Mobile's 'positive work environment,' recording rules

T-Mobile USA Inc on Monday will ask a U.S. appeals court to reverse a National Labor Relations Board ruling that struck down company policies requiring a "positive work environment" and prohibiting audio and video recording at work, saying the agency ignored the legitimate purpose of the rules.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans will hear oral argument in a challenge by T-Mobile, represented by Proskauer Rose, to a 2016 NLRB decision that said the company's nationwide policies were too broad and could discourage its 45,000 employees from discussing working conditions and organizing.

