5 months ago
5th Circuit to review T-Mobile's 'positive work environment,' recording rules
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
March 30, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 5 months ago

5th Circuit to review T-Mobile's 'positive work environment,' recording rules

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

T-Mobile USA Inc on Monday will ask a U.S. appeals court to reverse a National Labor Relations Board ruling that struck down company policies requiring a "positive work environment" and prohibiting audio and video recording at work, saying the agency ignored the legitimate purpose of the rules.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans will hear oral argument in a challenge by T-Mobile, represented by Proskauer Rose, to a 2016 NLRB decision that said the company's nationwide policies were too broad and could discourage its 45,000 employees from discussing working conditions and organizing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nQghv6

