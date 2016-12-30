Top five labor cases of 2016

For labor unions, the most pressing development of 2016 was the election of Donald Trump, who has vowed to roll back workplace regulations, tapped vocal critics of unions for key roles in his administration, and in the coming years will reshape the National Labor Relations Board.

But Trump may not have to touch the controversial “persuader rule” requiring greater disclosure from employers during union campaigns, since a federal judge struck it down in November. Meanwhile, courts this year upheld rules to expedite the union election process and rejected challenges to the creation of so-called “micro unions” that include only certain types of employees in a workplace.

