Judge says appeals by Uber drivers don't impact NLRB probe

A federal judge said she would not revisit her decision upholding subpoenas in the National Labor Relations Board's probe of Uber Technologies Inc's arbitration agreements, even after the ride-hailing company's appeals court victory in a separate case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim in San Francisco on Wednesday said a September ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Mohamed v. Uber that the arbitration agreements signed by Uber drivers were enforceable had no impact on the NLRB's authority to investigate complaints that they were illegal.

