FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Judge says appeals by Uber drivers don't impact NLRB probe
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 16, 2016 / 11:58 AM / 8 months ago

Judge says appeals by Uber drivers don't impact NLRB probe

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge said she would not revisit her decision upholding subpoenas in the National Labor Relations Board's probe of Uber Technologies Inc's arbitration agreements, even after the ride-hailing company's appeals court victory in a separate case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim in San Francisco on Wednesday said a September ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Mohamed v. Uber that the arbitration agreements signed by Uber drivers were enforceable had no impact on the NLRB's authority to investigate complaints that they were illegal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hNZ3My

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.