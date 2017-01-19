Uber sues to block Seattle rules on drivers unionizing

Uber Technologies Inc has filed a lawsuit claiming rules issued under Seattle's controversial law allowing drivers to unionize are invalid because they are incomplete and will block thousands of drivers from voting on whether to join a union.

Uber, represented by Davis Wright Tremaine, says in the lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Washington state court that the rules issued Dec. 29 created an arbitrary cutoff allowing only some drivers to be represented by labor groups and failed to address key collective bargaining issues.

