NLRB says UPS unit must toss changes to employee health plan

A UPS subsidiary must rescind changes it made to an employee health insurance plan because it failed to give the affected workers’ union a chance to negotiate, a divided National Labor Relations Board panel has ruled.

The board in a 2-1 decision on Tuesday said UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc, represented by Greenberg Traurig, violated the collective bargaining rights of 40 workers in Miami who were members of Teamsters Local Union No. 769 by ceasing insurance benefits for employed spouses and increasing premiums for smokers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NPjdAI