N.Y. judge tells Verizon picketers to cease violence, vandalism

A New York state judge on Wednesday ordered Verizon Communications Inc workers who are on strike in the state to stop engaging in “violence, sabotage or vandalism” and set other restrictions on their picketing.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Carol Edmead in Manhattan signed off on an injunction proposed on Tuesday by Verizon New York Inc, which operates the telecom giant’s landline services in the state. Communication Workers of America, which represents Verizon workers in New York and other states, said it will have little impact on the two-week-old work stoppage.

(Additional reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York)