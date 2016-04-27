FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. judge tells Verizon picketers to cease violence, vandalism
April 27, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

N.Y. judge tells Verizon picketers to cease violence, vandalism

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A New York state judge on Wednesday ordered Verizon Communications Inc workers who are on strike in the state to stop engaging in “violence, sabotage or vandalism” and set other restrictions on their picketing.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Carol Edmead in Manhattan signed off on an injunction proposed on Tuesday by Verizon New York Inc, which operates the telecom giant’s landline services in the state. Communication Workers of America, which represents Verizon workers in New York and other states, said it will have little impact on the two-week-old work stoppage.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VVRe4z (Additional reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York)

