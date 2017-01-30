Volkswagen asks D.C. Circuit to undo 'micro unit'

Volkswagen Group of America Inc has asked a federal appeals court to knock out a bargaining unit of skilled trade workers at its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant, saying the National Labor Relations Board misapplied its controversial standard for approving "micro units" that exclude some employees.

The U.S. subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, represented by Littler Mendelson, said in a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Thursday that the board overlooked the many overlapping interests of the roughly 150 workers who joined the United Auto Workers unit and 1,300 production employees who were left out.

