(Reuters) -

A "right-to-work" group is backing Volkswagen's high-profile challenge to a "micro unit" of skilled trade workers at its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant, telling a federal appeals court that the National Labor Relations Board violated the rights of employees who opposed unionizing.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation in an amicus brief filed on Friday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the NLRB in upholding the Volkswagen unit last year ignored that it was "gerrymandered" by the United Auto Workers after the union lost a plantwide election in 2014.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lfkcBh