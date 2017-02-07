(Reuters) -
A "right-to-work" group is backing Volkswagen's high-profile
challenge to a "micro unit" of skilled trade workers at its
Chattanooga, Tennessee plant, telling a federal appeals court
that the National Labor Relations Board violated the rights of
employees who opposed unionizing.
The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation in an
amicus brief filed on Friday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the D.C. Circuit said the NLRB in upholding the Volkswagen unit
last year ignored that it was "gerrymandered" by the United Auto
Workers after the union lost a plantwide election in 2014.
