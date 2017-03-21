FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
NLRB urges D.C. Circuit to toss Volkswagen's challenge to 'micro unit'
March 21, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 5 months ago

NLRB urges D.C. Circuit to toss Volkswagen's challenge to 'micro unit'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has asked a federal appeals court to reject Volkswagen Group of America's challenge to a bargaining unit of skilled trade workers and join several other courts in backing the agency's standard for reviewing units that exclude some of a company's employees.

The board in a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Monday said it had properly found that about 150 workers who repair and maintain machinery at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee were distinct enough from production-line employees to form their own unit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mRP9bv

