NLRB urges D.C. Circuit to toss Volkswagen's challenge to 'micro unit'

The National Labor Relations Board has asked a federal appeals court to reject Volkswagen Group of America's challenge to a bargaining unit of skilled trade workers and join several other courts in backing the agency's standard for reviewing units that exclude some of a company's employees.

The board in a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Monday said it had properly found that about 150 workers who repair and maintain machinery at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee were distinct enough from production-line employees to form their own unit.

