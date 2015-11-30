FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NLRB strikes down two more companies' class action waivers
#Westlaw News
November 30, 2015 / 12:24 PM / 2 years ago

NLRB strikes down two more companies' class action waivers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Nov 30 -

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board last week continued to expand its rule prohibiting class and collective action waivers in employment agreements, upholding rulings by two administrative judges who struck down such provisions, including one that was voluntary.

In a 2-1 ruling on Wednesday, the board rejected a bid by California grocery store chain Bristol Farms to approve a proposed settlement with an NLRB regional director that would have allowed its workers to opt out of signing the waivers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PVOJg6

