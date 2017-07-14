FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
NLRB says Walmart's response to work stoppage was illegal
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#SteelTariffs
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Upgrade with a dab of TPP may be U.S. recipe for NAFTA revamp
NAFTA
Upgrade with a dab of TPP may be U.S. recipe for NAFTA revamp
Amazon monopoly game will take forever to play out
Breakingviews
Amazon monopoly game will take forever to play out
Behind the scenes, companies fight Trump on U.S. steel tariffs
Commodities
Behind the scenes, companies fight Trump on U.S. steel tariffs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 14, 2017 / 11:23 PM / 2 hours ago

NLRB says Walmart's response to work stoppage was illegal

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has urged a federal appeals court to uphold the agency's decision that said Wal-Mart Stores Inc unlawfully threatened and disciplined workers who participated in a brief work stoppage at a California store.

The board in a brief filed on Thursday asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reject Walmart's claims that the 90-minute stoppage was a form of union solicitation, which is typically not permitted during working hours, because it was organized by a union-backed group. The company is represented by Steptoe & Johnson.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2v1Tmya

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.