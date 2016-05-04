Wal-Mart's closed-door meetings with workers unlawful - NLRB complaint

A new National Labor Relations Board complaint says Wal-Mart Stores Inc violated federal law by barring employees who went on strike from having coworkers present at disciplinary meetings, potentially paving the way for a decision expanding the rights of nonunion workers.

The complaint, dated April 28 and released Tuesday by the office of NLRB General Counsel Richard Griffin, is the latest chapter in a long-running campaign by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union and other labor groups to push Wal-Mart to change its employment practices.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NVk9Dn