Federal judge rejects Walmart's bid to scuttle worker's religious bias lawsuit

A federal judge in Manhattan ruled on Tuesday that Wal-Mart Stores Inc reasonably accommodated a Pentecostal worker’s request to take Sundays off for religious reasons, but said a jury should decide whether the retail giant violated anti-bias law by denying her 17 bids for a promotion.

Walmart’s refusal to promote Cory Chavis raises issues for a jury about whether the company’s reasons were pretextual and her religion or request for an accommodation was the cause of the denials, ruled Circuit Judge Denny Chin of the 2nd Circuit. sitting by designation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tEo8uX