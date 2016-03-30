FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. labor complaint filed against California warehouse that serves retailers
March 30, 2016 / 12:45 AM / a year ago

U.S. labor complaint filed against California warehouse that serves retailers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - A National Labor Relations Board director has filed a complaint against a California warehouse serving some of the largest U.S. retailers after finding evidence it violated workers’ rights to organize, according to a filing by the agency.

The complaint against California Cartage Company, LLC, and an affiliated firm means allegations of wrongdoing submitted by a worker group last year will move forward and be heard by an NLRB administrative law judge in June, the filing showed.

According to the complaint, which consolidated two cases, managers at the Long Beach facility discouraged employees from organizing and threatened them with dismissal in violation of labor law.

The case is the latest sign that labor activists are making headway in their efforts to shine a light on what they say are consistently poor working conditions at the ports and warehouses vital to the retail supply chain.

The California Cartage facility serves Amazon.com Inc , Lowe’s Companies Inc, New Balance, and Sears Holdings Corp, according to Warehouse Workers Resource Center, or WWRC, the Ontario, California-based labor group that submitted claims of wrongdoing to the NLRB last year.

Sears declined to comment. New Balance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Al Latham, a lawyer representing California Cartage and Orient Tally Company Inc, the affiliated firm named in the complaint, said the companies could not comment on ongoing litigation. Amazon and Lowe’s did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment.

None of the retailers were named in the NLRB complaint.

Celene Perez, co-director of WWRC, said the decision by the NLRB to issue an official complaint was significant because it “affirmed that the company had violated their rights to join their employers in improving their working conditions.”

Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Mari Saito in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
