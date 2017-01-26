Yale grad students win bid to form 'micro units'

A National Labor Relations Board official has approved a bid by Yale University graduate students to vote on forming nine separate bargaining units carved up by academic department, providing a potential blueprint for students at other schools.

NLRB Regional Director John Walsh in Boston on Wednesday rejected claims by Yale, represented by Proskauer Rose, that graduate students in different departments shared enough in common that they should be required to vote on a single bargaining unit. Walsh granted a bid by the Unite Here local organizing the students to hold nine separate elections.

