FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Yale grad students win bid to form 'micro units'
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 26, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 7 months ago

Yale grad students win bid to form 'micro units'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A National Labor Relations Board official has approved a bid by Yale University graduate students to vote on forming nine separate bargaining units carved up by academic department, providing a potential blueprint for students at other schools.

NLRB Regional Director John Walsh in Boston on Wednesday rejected claims by Yale, represented by Proskauer Rose, that graduate students in different departments shared enough in common that they should be required to vote on a single bargaining unit. Walsh granted a bid by the Unite Here local organizing the students to hold nine separate elections.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j9quSk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.