Graduate students at Yale University have voted to form bargaining units for each of six separate academic departments, in the first test of a unionizing strategy that could spread to other schools.

The six units of Unite Here Local 33 will represent nearly 150 graduate students at Yale who voted last week, according to a tally released by the National Labor Relations Board on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ljRjPD