LabCorp's shares could rise 20 pct in the next year -Barron's
#Market News
June 7, 2015 / 8:58 PM / 2 years ago

LabCorp's shares could rise 20 pct in the next year -Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings could rise by more than 20 percent over the next year on an aging population and a growing number of insured patients, Barron’s said in its edition published on Sunday.

The nation’s second-largest medical-testing firm is poised to benefit from an increase in the number of patients covered by medical plans due to Obamacare as well as from growth in the population of 60-to-79-year-olds that will exceed growth in other age groups through 2025, Barron’s said.

Earlier this year, the Burlington, North Carolina-based company completed the acquisition of contract research specialist Covance for $6.2 billion. The two companies together can work on companion diagnostics and improve cost cutting, Barron’s added.

LabCorp shares are up more than 7 percent this year after closing at $119.35 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
