FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-LabCorp 1st-qtr profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-LabCorp 1st-qtr profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $1.74 vs est $1.67

* Q1 rev $1.42 bln vs est $1.40 bln

April 19 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it performed more laboratory tests.

First-quarter net income was $161.6 million, or $1.63 cents a share, compared with $127.1 million, or $1.23 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned $1.74 per share.

Revenue at the No. 2 U.S. lab-testing company rose 4 percent to $1.42 billion. Medical testing services volumes rose 2.8 percent, while revenue per test rose 1.2 percent.

Analysts on an average were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.67 a share, on revenue of $1.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $90.68 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.