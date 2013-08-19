Hyundai Motor's S.Korean union to stage 2-day partial strike

SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor’s South Korean workers plan to stage a partial strike for two days from Tuesday after wage talks with managers broke down, a union spokesman said on Monday.

The workers’ demands include a one-off payment of $2.45 billion from the company’s record 2012 profit and gold medals for long-serving employees.

Hyundai workers plan to strike for two hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, the union spokesman said. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Miyoung Kim; Editing by David Cowell)