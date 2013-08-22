FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor's S.Korea union plans another partial strike
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 22, 2013 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

Hyundai Motor's S.Korea union plans another partial strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor’s South Korean workers are planning another partial strike after annual wage negotiations with the management collapsed, a union spokesman said on Thursday.

The automakers 45,000 unionised workers plan to down tools for four hours on Friday and next Monday, the spokesman said. Workers have already stopped work for a total of 8 hours this week.

The workers had last week voted in favour of strike action over unmet demands that include, among other things, a one-off payment of $2.45 billion from the firm’s record 2012 profit and gold medals for long-serving employees. (Reporting Hyunjoo Jin and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

