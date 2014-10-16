FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Labour Party plans to ban buy-to-let investors -FT
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 16, 2014 / 12:16 AM / 3 years ago

UK's Labour Party plans to ban buy-to-let investors -FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Labour Party is expected to announce plans on Thursday that will ban buy-to-let investors from purchasing new flats in London and other parts of Britain, the Financial Times reported.

The plans, part of the Lyons review authorised by Labour Party leader Edward Miliband, will allow first-time buyers to buy newly built homes, the FT reported. (on.ft.com/1F0fCIa)

Under the new plans, councils will be able to designate new “housing growth areas” with authority to assemble land and ensure that construction commences, the paper said.

“A significant proportion of homes on those sites cannot be bought by anyone before first-time buyers from the area have been given the chance.” the FT reported quoting Ed Miliband.

The new rules are likely to be used by London boroughs and other city authorities where professional investors from Malaysia, Singapore and China often buy new properties, even before they are built, the FT said quoting a Labour Party aide.

The new rules come months after Labour Party alarmed landlords by announcing that landlords and tenants would be able to conduct a rent review no more than once a year and there would be a limit on any rent rises.

The Labour Party could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalorel Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.