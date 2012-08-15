FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Labrador Iron Mines loss widens on lower prices
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 15, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Labrador Iron Mines loss widens on lower prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Ltd reported a wider quarterly loss on lower iron ore prices and higher-than-expected production costs.

The net loss widened to C$10.6 million ($10.69 million), or 16 Canadian cents per share, for April-June from C$4.7 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which started commercial production in April, reported revenue of C$38 million for the quarter.

Excluding certain non-recurring charges, operating costs were about C$64.50 per tonne sold.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $137.2 million, closed at C$2.02 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.9919 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.