FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caixabank to buy nationalised Banco de Valencia for 1 euro - FROB
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2012 / 8:27 PM / in 5 years

Caixabank to buy nationalised Banco de Valencia for 1 euro - FROB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s bank restructuring fund called FROB confirmed on Tuesday that the country’s third largest bank Caixabank will buy nationalised bank Banco de Valencia.

The deal will see the FROB inject 4.5 billion euros of funds into Banco de Valencia, which will then be sold to La Caixa for the nominal fee of 1 euro ($1.29).

The FROB will also assume losses of up to 72.5 percent for a period of ten years in certain assets held by Banco de Valencia, one of the hardest hit by the bursting of a property bubble in Spain in 2008. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Davies; editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.