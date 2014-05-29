FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ex-Microsoft CEO Ballmer to buy NBA's LA Clippers for $2 bln -source
May 29, 2014 / 11:46 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ex-Microsoft CEO Ballmer to buy NBA's LA Clippers for $2 bln -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds confirmation from source, background)

LOS ANGELES, May 29 (Reuters) - Former Microsoft Corp chief executive Steve Ballmer has won the bidding for the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers franchise with a $2 billion offer, a source with knowledge of the bidding said on Thursday.

Ballmer outbid two groups, one led by media mogul David Geffen that offered $1.6 billion and another from Los Angeles investors who bid $1.2 billion.

An official representing Ballmer had no immediate comment.

The Clippers came up for sale after the NBA banned owner Donald Sterling for life because of racist remarks he made in a recorded conversation that was leaked last month to TMZ.com.

Sterling, who has vowed to fight the NBA’s punishment, would have to approve the sale, as would league owners. (Reporting by Ron Grover; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
