Group led by media mogul Geffen bid more than $1.5 bln for LA Clippers -source
#Market News
May 29, 2014 / 5:52 PM / 3 years ago

Group led by media mogul Geffen bid more than $1.5 bln for LA Clippers -source

Ronald Grover

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, May 29 (Reuters) - A group that includes billionaire media executive David Geffen, television icon Oprah Winfrey and Oracle Chief Executive Officer Larry Ellison bid more than $1.5 billion for the Los Angeles Clippers professional basketball team, according to a person familiar with the bid.

The group also expanded to include Guggenheim Partners CEO Mark Walter and President Todd Boehly in the days leading up to the bid.

Donald Sterling, controlling owner of the Clippers for 33 years, was banned from the National Basketball Association after an audio recording surfaced of him criticizing a female friend for publicly associating with black people. (Editing by Chris Reese)

