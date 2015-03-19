FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Check Point in talks to buy Israeli cyber-security firm -newspaper
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Check Point in talks to buy Israeli cyber-security firm -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 19 (Reuters) - Internet and network security provider Check Point Software Technologies is in talks to buy cyber-security firm Lacoon Mobile Security for $80 million, Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported on its website on Thursday.

Israel-based Check Point declined to comment on the report. Officials at Lacoon Mobile Security could not immediately be reached for comment.

Calcalist said that Lacoon, which provides mobile cyber security solutions and whose board director was a co-founder of Check Point, was formed in 2011 by ex-members of the Israeli army’s intelligence and electronic espionage unit 8200. The company has raised $11 million, Calcalist said.

Check Point in February spent tens of millions of dollars to buy Israeli cyber-security start-up Hyperwise.

Shlomo Kramer, a co-founder of Check Point who left that company more than a decade ago, invested in both Hyperwise and Lacoon. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.